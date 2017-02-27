HOUR 1:
Dave, Kayte, and Nate open the show with Oscars talk, recapping last night’s Academy Awards debacle. Then, Morning Brew featuring Kings vs Hornets, the Daytona 500, and more from the Oscars. Then, a complete breakdown of the Sacramento Kings’ loss to the Charlotte Hornets over the weekend and a debate on why people should watch NASCAR.
Listen to the whole hour here:
HOUR 2:
Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk about the question and answer article with Kings GM Vlade Divac in the Sacramento Bee. Then, some talk on cooked steaks before an extended segment on some controversial stories in sports including Baylor Women’s Basketball head coach Kim Mulkey and a trans-gender wrestler.
Listen to the whole hour here:
HOUR 3:
Minnesota Timberwolves play by play broadcaster Jim Peterson joins The Drive to preview tonight’s Kings vs T-Wolves game in the Golden 1 Center. Then, more on the Kings tonight and some thoughts on Lonzo Ball’s dad’s latest thoughts on his son’s hopes for this year’s NBA Draft.
Listen to the whole hour here:
Listen to the Jim Peterson interview here: