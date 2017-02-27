Whoopsie Daisy; The Drive – 02/27/17

February 27, 2017 10:04 AM
Filed Under: Carmichael Dave, kayte, Nate Goodyear, NBA, Oscars, Sacramento Kings, Sports, The Drive, UCLA

HOUR 1:

Chase Elliott (24) and Austin Dillon (3) race during the Daytona 500 on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/TNS via Getty Images)

(Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/TNS via Getty Images)

Dave, Kayte, and Nate open the show with Oscars talk, recapping last night’s Academy Awards debacle. Then, Morning Brew featuring Kings vs Hornets, the Daytona 500, and more from the Oscars. Then, a complete breakdown of the Sacramento Kings’ loss to the Charlotte Hornets over the weekend and a debate on why people should watch NASCAR.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 2:

LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 13: Vice president of basketball operations and general manager of the Sacramento Kings Vlade Divac attends the team's preseason game against the Los Angeles Lakers at T-Mobile Arena on October 13, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Sacramento won 116-104. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk about the question and answer article with Kings GM Vlade Divac in the Sacramento Bee. Then, some talk on cooked steaks before an extended segment on some controversial stories in sports including Baylor Women’s Basketball head coach Kim Mulkey and a trans-gender wrestler.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 3:

Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the Minnesota Timberwolves (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

(Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Minnesota Timberwolves play by play broadcaster Jim Peterson joins The Drive to preview tonight’s Kings vs T-Wolves game in the Golden 1 Center. Then, more on the Kings tonight and some thoughts on Lonzo Ball’s dad’s latest thoughts on his son’s hopes for this year’s NBA Draft.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

Listen to the Jim Peterson interview here:

More from The Drive With Dave, Kayte and Nate
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia