Woman, 26, Dies After Being Stabbed Multiple Times In Ceres

February 27, 2017 9:16 AM
Filed Under: Ceres

CERES (CBS13) – Authorities are investigating after a woman was found fatally stabbed in Ceres Sunday evening.

The incident happened at a residence along the 3700 block of Central Avenue. Ceres police say they responded to the scene around 5 p.m. for a reported domestic disturbance.

Officers who responded found a 26-year-old woman in a back bedroom suffering from multiple stab wounds.

A 35-year-old man was also found in the room. He was suffering from self-inflicted knife wounds, officers say.

Medics tended to the woman, but she was soon pronounced dead. The man has been taken to the hospital and was said to be in serious but stable condition.

Officers say the man is a person of interest. Detectives are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

