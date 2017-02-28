3 Arrested In Pistol-Whipping Of Roseville Teen

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Authorities have arrested three people suspected in the pistol whipping of a teen in Roseville.
The incident dates back to Feb. 14. Roseville police say officers responded to the 200 block of Duranta Street that day and found that a teen had been confronted by two men and pistol-whipped.
The men who attacked reportedly threatened the boy and another boy he was walking with with a handgun and also made gang-related comments.
Two Roseville residents, 27-year-old Jose Aron Lopez and 24-year-old Melissa Narvaez Avato, were quickly identified and arrested. A third suspect, 28-year-old Benny Landeros Lopez, was identified, but he managed to flee the area.
Detectives did not let the trail go cold, however. He was discovered to be on his way to San Diego and was soon arrested.
The suspects are facing charges ranging from assault with a firearm, child abuse, criminal threats to a probation violation.