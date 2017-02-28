Indiana Fails To Pass Hate Crime Bill, On Same Day Jewish Center Receives Bomb Threat

February 28, 2017 6:54 PM

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Legislation targeting hate crimes has died once again in the Indiana Legislature, keeping the state one of only five without such a law.

The bill failed Monday on the same day that the Indianapolis Jewish Community Center received a bomb threat.

Republican Sen. Sue Glick of LaGrange says there wasn’t enough support to move her bill forward. She cited amendments sought by fellow GOP Sen. Mike Delph of Carmel that would have gutted the bill.

The measure would have allowed judges to impose tougher sentences for crimes motivated by race, religion, sex, disability, gender identity or sexual orientation.

Similar measures proposed in past years also failed.

Opponents say hate crime laws create special protected classed that treat victims of similar crimes differently.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia