WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Real-time traffic conditions

Jury Orders Man To Pay $127 Million For Sex With 13-Year-Old At Party He Hosted

February 28, 2017 10:30 PM

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – A man, who allowed his teenage child to invite friends to his house for a party, provided them alcohol and then had sex with a 13-year-old girl after she was drunk, has been ordered to pay $127 million to the victim and her family.

Polk County court records show 47-year-old James Lee Hohenshell of Bondurant pleaded guilty to lascivious acts with a child and providing alcohol to minors. He’s serving just over two years in prison.

The girl’s parents sued Hohenshell seeking damages for emotional distress and other injuries stemming from the August 2013 party.

A jury returned the verdict on Thursday.

The family’s attorney, Cory Gourley said Monday prison time may be short but the monetary verdict is “the kind of justice that will follow the offender forever.”

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia