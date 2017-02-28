Money and Minutes ;The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie 2/28

Hour 1

The Tuesday edition of The Grant Napear Show featuring Doug Christie opens up with Langston Galloway, one of the newly acquired Sacramento Kings. Hear Langston speak about the move to Sacramento, how he has played not only in the NBA but the D League as well as, and his relationship with Garrett Temple.

Hour 2

The Garrett Temple show brought to you by Wing Stop appears in hour two, along with a look around the NBA by the fellas. Plus hear Kevin Durant gets injured, all that and more on The Grant Napear Show featuring Doug Christie.

Hour 3

In hour three The fellas break out the NFL talk. Everything from Adrian Peterson not being brought back to Minnesota, Kirk Cousins being franchised by the Redskins and how so many big names are entering free agency. All that and more on The Grant Napear Show featuring Doug Christie.

Hour 4

Former NBA All Star Kenyon Martin joined the fellas in hour 4 to break down all the news around the NBA. Listen as Kenyon explains why he believes the New Orleans Pelicans experiment with the two dominate big's probably will not work out. Plus he tells the story of Gregg Popovich benching all 5 starters seconds into the game, that plus more on The Grant Napear Show featuring Doug Christie.