Money and Minutes ;The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie 2/28

February 28, 2017 7:12 PM
Filed Under: Adrian Peterson, Garrett Temple, Jamaal Charles, Langston Galloway, NBA, NFL, Sacramento Kings

Hour 1

(Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The Tuesday edition of The Grant Napear Show featuring Doug Christie opens up with Langston Galloway, one of the newly acquired Sacramento Kings. Hear Langston speak about the move to Sacramento, how he has played not only in the NBA but the D League as well as, and his relationship with Garrett Temple.

 

 

Listen to hour one here:  

Hour 2

(Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

(Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

The Garrett Temple show brought to you by Wing Stop appears in hour two, along with a look around the NBA by the fellas. Plus hear Kevin Durant gets injured, all that and more on  The Grant Napear Show featuring Doug Christie, heard only on Sports 1140 KHTK.

Listen to hour two here: 

Hour 3

(Photo by Evan Habeeb/Getty Images)

(Photo by Evan Habeeb/Getty Images)

In hour three The fellas break out the NFL talk. Everything from Adrian Peterson not being brought back to Minnesota, Kirk Cousins being franchised by the Redskins and how so many big names are entering free agency. All that and more on The Grant Napear Show featuring Doug Christie, heard only on Sports 1140 KHTK.

 

Listen to hour three here:

Hour 4

(Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

(Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

Former NBA All Star Kenyon Martin joined the fellas in hour 4 to break down all the news around the NBA. Listen as Kenyon explains why he believes the New Orleans Pelicans experiment with the two dominate big’s probably will not work out. Plus he tells the story of Gregg Popovich benching all 5 starters seconds into the game, that plus more on The Grant Napear Show featuring Doug Christie.

Listen to hour four here:

More from Grant Napear
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia