PG&E Rate Tier Changes Could Have Consumers Paying Even More For Electricity

February 28, 2017 10:16 PM By Adrienne Moore

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — As outraged PG&E customers are demanding to know why their bills have skyrocketed, there’s word of another rate increase on the way.

PG&E is rolling out a new rate structure on Wednesday it says will cause some to see a jump in their bills, while others could see it drop.

PG&E calls it bill balancing.

“We’re going from three [rate] tiers to two, and this is so it’s less complicated and we’re going to align costs to the actual services provided,” said spokeswoman Tamar Sarkissian.

That means customers who use more electricity could be paying less, but those who use less may see higher bills.

Consumer groups like The Utility Reform Network call it an unfair change.

“We think it is outrageous to punish people who conserve energy and reward people who are energy hogs,” said spokesman Mark Toney.

The new rate structure comes on top of two other rate increases since the summer—one for gas and one for electricity. In July, the average PG&E customer paid $145 a month, but after the March increase, that bill is expected to jump to $165.

PG&E says those who use power above their tier level will also pay a 10 percent surcharge on any future bill.

The California Public Utilities Commission is meeting on the UC Davis campus in the Mrak Hall at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday morning. TURN is encouraging any PG&E customers who are concerned about the new rate structure to attend.

