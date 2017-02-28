Serena Williams Challenges Two Men To A Tennis Match In SF

Serena Williams was passing a park in San Francisco, and gave two fans a dream come true.
According to The Huffington Post, she and fiancé Alexis Ohanian, joined by her dog, Chip, saw two men playing singles at a park. Serena stopped them and even challenged them to a match!
She said, “The moral of the story is that you never know when I’ll be coming to a tennis court near you.”
Serena put the whole thing on her Snapchat story, which you can see below.
Serena played tennis in boots with these 2 guys she saw on a court while she was out on a walk last night. IMAGINE. https://t.co/kWXrTE73M9—
Alysha Tsuji (@AlyshaTsuji) February 27, 2017