Serena Williams Challenges Two Men To A Tennis Match In SF

February 28, 2017 9:47 AM
Filed Under: San Francisco, Serena Williams, Tennis

Serena Williams was passing a park in San Francisco, and gave two fans a dream come true.

According to The Huffington Post, she and fiancé Alexis Ohanian, joined by her dog, Chip, saw two men playing singles at a park. Serena stopped them and even challenged them to a match!

She said, “The moral of the story is that you never know when I’ll be coming to a tennis court near you.”

Serena put the whole thing on her Snapchat story, which you can see below.

