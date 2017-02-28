HOUR 1:
Dave, Kayte, and Nate open the show discussing the Kings’ loss to the Timberwolves last night before Morning Brew featuring the Kings, Antonio Brown, and Adidas. Fort Worth Star Telegram columnist Mac Engel joins The Drive to discuss all the latest involving the University of Baylor.
HOUR 2:
Dave, Kayte, and Nate recap last night’s Kings loss to the Timberwolves and pose the question, “Which current Sacramento King would you want to start a franchise with?” NBA.com’s Scott Howard-Cooper joins The Drive to talk everything around the NBA including DeMarcus Cousins in New Orleans, the direction of the Sacramento Kings, the trade deadline, and more.
HOUR 3:
Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk about the feud between Shaq and JaVale McGee which leads to a conversation on some of the best feuds in sports. Then, they talk Adidas’ private island giveaway and the most entertaining current Sacramento Kings lineup possible.
