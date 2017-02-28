Who To Build Around; The Drive – 02/28/17

February 28, 2017 9:04 AM
HOUR 1:

MANHATTAN, KS - JANUARY 25: Head coach Kim Mulkey of the Baylor Bears instructs her team against the Kansas State Wildcats during the first half on January 25, 2017 at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas. (Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images)

Dave, Kayte, and Nate open the show discussing the Kings’ loss to the Timberwolves last night before Morning Brew featuring the Kings, Antonio Brown, and Adidas. Fort Worth Star Telegram columnist Mac Engel joins The Drive to discuss all the latest involving the University of Baylor.

HOUR 2:

Dave, Kayte, and Nate recap last night’s Kings loss to the Timberwolves and pose the question, “Which current Sacramento King would you want to start a franchise with?” NBA.com’s Scott Howard-Cooper joins The Drive to talk everything around the NBA including DeMarcus Cousins in New Orleans, the direction of the Sacramento Kings, the trade deadline, and more.

HOUR 3:

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - FEBRUARY 24: Former Buffalo linebacker Khalil Mack runs the 40-yard dash during the 2014 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 24, 2014 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk about the feud between Shaq and JaVale McGee which leads to a conversation on some of the best feuds in sports. Then, they talk Adidas’ private island giveaway and the most entertaining current Sacramento Kings lineup possible.

