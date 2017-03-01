5 Injured In Crash After Chase In South Natomas

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Five people have been taken to the hospital after a crash following a police chase in North Sacramento early Wednesday afternoon.
The scene is near W. El Camino Avenue and Truxel Road. Sacramento police say they were chasing a car with four people inside when it crashed into the side of a van carrying two people.
A Sacramento Fire Department spokesperson says five people were taken to the hospital after the crash — three from the suspect vehicle and both people in the van. One person had critical injuries, medics say; however, we now know that all of the injuries are considered non-life threatening.
Officers are still looking for the suspect who got away from the scene.
Police say to expect traffic in the area to be affected for several hours as detectives investigate the scene.