As Oroville Dam Spillway Releases Drop, Focus Shifts To Salmon Rescue

March 1, 2017 11:41 PM By Lisa Meadows
Filed Under: Oroville Dam

OROVILLE (CBS13) — All of the water being released from Oroville damn lead to too much sediment in the Feather River Hatchery last month. Now that the water has stopped being released from the dam, another problem has popped up for the salmon and other fish downstream. The shrinking river has led to little pools of water outside of the main river stranding fish. If these pools dry up, these fish will die.

The Department Of Fish & Wildlife has come up with a solution. They are using areal photos and more than a dozen boats to scour the area and locate these mini pools. They then use an electrical stun rod to give the salmon a small jolt and take those baby fish back to the main river. They will continue the rescue for the rest of the week or until it starts to rain again.

