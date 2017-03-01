Burglary Suspect Still On The Run After Crash That Injured 5 In Natomas

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A suspect is still on the run and five people are in the hospital after a high-speed chase ended in a collision in Natomas. It ended around 1:30 Wednesday afternoon on Truxel Road and West El Camino Avenue.

“When I heard it, I just heard a loud boom,” said Terrance Graham, who lives in nearby apartments on Truxel. “It sounded like a truck at hit a little car, that’s what I had thought!”

Sgt. Bryce Heinlein with Sacramento Police Department told CBS13 it started about a mile away on Bridgeford Drive. Detectives in unmarked vehicles were investigating a home burglary.

“The cops started to go from door to door to ask if they saw anything,” said Fazle Khan, who lives just across the street from the burglarized home.

Khan was working from home but didn’t see any commotion. He checked his motion-activated security footage, but couldn’t make out anything happening in the distance.

“It’s quiet, convenient, so we never knew of any similar incidents here before,” he said.

Sgt. Heinlein explained that detectives spotted a potential burglary suspect but when they called for backup, the suspect took off in a black sedan. Minutes later, the car smashed into a white van turning onto West El Camino.

“It was like a thunderclap, it was like crazy,” said DeAnthony Hall, who was eating at a nearby Subway when he heard the crash.

Police detained three people in the black sedan but the fourth fled the scene after the crash. Meanwhile, as police searched the neighborhood, the closed intersection led to traffic backups for local drivers.

“We were coming to this Taco Bell and it said 6-minute drive, turned into a 25-minute drive so it was a journey,” said Pablo Guzman.

The intersection reopened around 6:30pm after being shut down for five hours. Police told CBS13 they will resume their investigation once the three suspects are released from the hospital and ready to be questioned.