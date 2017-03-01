California Snowpack Could Bring 5-Year Drought To Its Knees

March 1, 2017 9:08 AM
Filed Under: California drought, sierra snow survey, South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (AP) — Water managers will once again manually measure California’s snowpack, saying the state is on track for one of the wettest winters on record after five years of drought.

The California Department of Water Resources will do the survey Wednesday in the Sierra Nevada.

The snowpack is vital because it provides one-third of the state’s water to homes and farms when it melts.

On Tuesday, electronic monitors showed the snowpack was at 186 percent of normal for this time of year.

Doug Carlson of the state Department of Water Resources says the winter’s historic snow and rainfall has not been seen in California for decades.

It’s also good for skiers because resorts are extending their seasons.

Mammoth Mountain’s Lauren Burke says slopes there should be open for skiers celebrating Independence Day.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia