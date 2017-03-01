HOUR 1:
Dave, Kayte, and Nate open the show talking about a twitter feud involving Kayte before talking NFL franchise tags, Kevin Durant’s injury, and Kings vs Nets for Morning Brew. Then, Dave & Kayte discuss Amare Stoudemire’s homophobic comments. Finally, some stupid NCAA rules involving sports gambling.
HOUR 2:
Dave and Kayte talk about Kevin Durant’s injury and what it could mean for the Golden State Warriors title chances. Then, San Francisco 49ers insider for the Sacramento Bee, Matt Barrows, joins The Drive to talk about Colin Kaepernick’s contract situation and future with the 49ers.
HOUR 3:
Dave and Kayte run through the list of highest salaries by team in the NBA and discuss LeBron James’ influence over front office decisions in Cleveland. Then, more on Amare Stoudemire’s homophobic comments, plus a preview of tonight’s Kings vs Nets game.
