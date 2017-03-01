Karma On 3-1; The Drive – 03/01/17

March 1, 2017 9:07 AM
Filed Under: Amar'e Stoudemire, Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors, Kevin Durant, Sacramento Kings, Samsung

HOUR 1:

Amare-StoudemireDave, Kayte, and Nate open the show talking about a twitter feud involving Kayte before talking NFL franchise tags, Kevin Durant’s injury, and Kings vs Nets for Morning Brew. Then, Dave & Kayte discuss Amare Stoudemire’s homophobic comments. Finally, some stupid NCAA rules involving sports gambling.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

 

HOUR 2:

CHICAGO, IL - DECEMBER 04: Quarterback Colin Kaepernick #7 of the San Francisco 49ers warms up prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 4, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

(Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Dave and Kayte talk about Kevin Durant’s injury and what it could mean for the Golden State Warriors title chances. Then, San Francisco 49ers insider for the Sacramento Bee, Matt Barrows, joins The Drive to talk about Colin Kaepernick’s contract situation and future with the 49ers.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Matt Barrows interview here:

 

HOUR 3:

LeBron James, Kevin Love, Kyrie Irving, Cavs

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Dave and Kayte run through the list of highest salaries by team in the NBA and discuss LeBron James’ influence over front office decisions in Cleveland. Then, more on Amare Stoudemire’s homophobic comments, plus a preview of tonight’s Kings vs Nets game.

Listen to the whole hour here:

More from The Drive With Dave, Kayte and Nate
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia