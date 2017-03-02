WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Real-time traffic conditions

California Billionaire Donates $5M To San Jose Flood Relief

March 2, 2017 6:21 AM
Filed Under: flooding, San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) – A California billionaire has donated $5 million for flood relief efforts in San Jose.

Kieu Hoang is a one-time refugee from Vietnam who built a fortune in medical products. He presented a check to city officials Wednesday. The money will go toward a relief fund that counts the American Red Cross, Catholic Charities, and the Salvation Army among its recipients.

City officials ordered more than 14,000 residents to evacuate part of the city last week as water flooded homes and temporarily shut down a portion of a major freeway.

Assistant City Manager David Sykes said earlier this week that an initial estimate put the damage costs at $73 million in the city alone.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

