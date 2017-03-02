Colin Kaepernick No Longer Kneeling For National Anthem

by Russell Preston, Sports 1140 KHTK
A report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed Colin Kaepernick, former San Francisco 49er quarterback and future free agent, will be standing for the national anthem before games next season.
Kaepernick made a statement all of the 2016-17 season by taking a knee during the anthem, protesting the social inequalities in the United States. He previously said he would protest the anthem until he saw positive change.
From Schefter:
“Kaepernick no longer wants his method of protest to detract from the positive change that he believes has been created, sources told ESPN. He also believes the amount of national discussion on social inequality — as well as support from other athletes nationwide, including NFL and NBA players — affirmed the message he was trying to deliver.”
The protest last season was one of the big storylines from the NFL, stirring up controversy and debate (in an election year – who would’ve thunk?).
The decision to stand like most players may be a good business move, as Kaepernick indicated he would opt out of his contract with the 49ers later this week to become a free agent. If he wants suitors bidding on him this summer, the less controversy surrounding him, the more attractive to a team he will be.
Despite the cease in kneeling, Kaepernick is reportedly still “100 percent” in support of the cause, according to Matt Barrows of the Sacramento Bee.
Kaepernick has pledged to donate $100,000 a month for 10 months to several charities fighting for underprivileged people across the nation. In support, the 49ers organization has matched his contributions of $1 million.
