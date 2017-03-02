Hall & Oates, Tears For Fears To Play Summer Gig At Golden 1 Center

March 2, 2017 10:44 AM
Filed Under: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Have you started planning your summer yet?

The Golden 1 Center will be filled with the sounds of the 70s and 80s come July 23 when Hall & Oates makes a stop. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame musicians are embarking on a 29-city tour across North America, including a stop in Sacramento.

Joining Hall & Oates at Golden 1 Center will be Tears For Fears, who back in 2015 were one of the headliners for TBD Fest in West Sacramento.

Soul artist Allen Stone will be the opening act.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, March 10 at 10 a.m.

