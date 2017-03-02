He Said, She Said; The Drive – 3/02/17

March 2, 2017 10:35 AM
Colin Kaepernick, Golden State Warriors, NBA, NFL, Oakland Raiders, Sacramento Kings

HOUR 1:

In the first hour Dave and Kayte talk about The Kings game vs the Nets. Could Adrian Peterson be wearing Silver and Black next year? And the number one overall pick in the NFL Draft being up for grabs. Make an offer!

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 2:

In hour 2 Dave and Kayte tell you why today is one of the biggest days in sports history. Why banana cream pie is gross. Finish the hour with the legendary Jim Kozimor.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Jim Kozimor interview here:

HOUR 3:

The third hour kicks off with Golden State Warriors play by play man Tim Roye and how the team will adjust to Kevin Durant’s injury. Why Amare Stoudemire is out of line. And Colin Kaeperniks change of heart. All that and more on The Drive.

 

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Tim Roye interview here:

