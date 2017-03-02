Arrest Warrant Issued For Ex-Stockton Mayor Anthony Silva As Authorities Search Kids Club

3:45 p.m. UPDATE: A source has confirmed to CBS13 that two search warrants are being served—one at the Stockton Kids Club and one at former Stockton Mayor Anthony Silva’s house.
Silva’s attorney says an arrest warrant has been issued for the former mayor, but the purpose was not disclosed. The warrant is not related to a case in Amador County.
Silva is currently out of the country, according to his Facebook page.
—-
STOCKTON (CBS13) – The San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office conducted a search warrant at the Stockton Kids Club, authorities say.
The scene is along Olympic Circle, off of E. Lafayette Street and Rendon Avenue.
It is unclear what case the warrant is related to or what they were looking for.
More information to come.