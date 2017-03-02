South Sacramento Mom Pleads For Answers After Special-Needs Son Gunned Down

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A mother pleading for help one year after her son with special needs was gunned down.

“I don’t understand who would want to hurt him. Why would they want to hurt him?” said Melinda Willis at a vigil Thursday night.

Kevin Choyke was 23 years old. He had just finished up helping his family and after a long day walked to the gas station to get an energy drink. He never came home.

“That night was the worst night of my life,” she said.

His father says Kevin got paid that day, but at the time he was killed only had $13.

“He probably had a little less than that and for them to rob him of that and then to kill him on top of that, was senseless,” said Michael Sena.

His mother said her sadness has turned into anger and believes someone knows something.

“Somebody who knew Kevin deliberately did this to rob him and take his money,” Willis said.

As family gathered around candles and balloons, they can’t believe it has been one year.

“He is missed and loved and I just hope they find the person who did this,” said his brother Sean Choyke.

His mother said she will keep fighting for her son and never forget the young man she raised.

“He was a wonderful humble person always laughing, smiling,” she cried.

She hopes the remembrance now and forever will help honor Kevin and bring his killer to justice.

If you have any information as to what happened last March, call the Sacramento County Sheriff.