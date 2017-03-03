Coffee Shops Donate Proceeds To Help Family Of CHP Officer Lucas Chellew

ELK GROVE (CBS13) – Some coffee shops in our area are donating proceeds from their sales today to help the family of fallen CHP officer Lucas Chellew.
Sacramento-area Dutch Bros. and The Human Bean on Coppervale Drive in Rocklin are holding fundraisers in honor of the officer, with funds going to Chellew’s widow and two young children.
Chellew, an 8-year-veteran of the force, died in a motorcycle crash last month while pursuing a suspect.
Men and women in uniform lined up to make their donations.
“We did feel that it was important. And, again, it was arranged by a couple of other on-duty crews, and we felt it was a good show of support right now,” said Cosumnes CSD Fire Department Battalion Chief Kevin McLean.
If you’re not a coffee drinker but still want to donate, you are still encouraged to drop by and donate.
