SHOW INFO: Information about Sacramento Beer Week

Coffee Shops Donate Proceeds To Help Family Of CHP Officer Lucas Chellew

March 3, 2017 10:09 AM
Filed Under: Dutch Bros., Lucas Chellew, Rocklin, Sacramento, The Human Bean

ELK GROVE (CBS13) – Some coffee shops in our area are donating proceeds from their sales today to help the family of fallen CHP officer Lucas Chellew.

Sacramento-area Dutch Bros. and The Human Bean on Coppervale Drive in Rocklin are holding fundraisers in honor of the officer, with funds going to Chellew’s widow and two young children.

Chellew, an 8-year-veteran of the force, died in a motorcycle crash last month while pursuing a suspect.

Men and women in uniform lined up to make their donations.

“We did feel that it was important. And, again, it was arranged by a couple of other on-duty crews, and we felt it was a good show of support right now,” said Cosumnes CSD Fire Department Battalion Chief Kevin McLean.

If you’re not a coffee drinker but still want to donate, you are still encouraged to drop by and donate.

(EDITOR’S NOTE: A previous version of this story stated only one Dutch Bros. location would be participating. The story has been changed to reflect that all Sacramento-area stores are participating.)

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia