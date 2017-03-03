Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about the Warriors loss to the Bulls last night for their second loss in a row. They also debated if the Warriors can win a championship without Kevin Durant. The guys then brought on The G-Man, Gary Gerould, to talk about his career as the Kings Play by Play man before his 2,500th game with the team this Sunday. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Listen to hour one here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/03/hour-18.mp3

Hour 2

In the second hour of the Lo-Down the guys start with “Three The Hard Way.” Next, the guys talked about an insensitive column in the Green Bay Press-Gazette suggesting that Adrian Peterson hit his child because his ancestors were slaves, and it’s a learned behavior. The guys also talked about David Feherty’s comments about Tiger Woods being “suffocated” by the media during his golf career. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Listen to hour two here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/03/hour-28.mp3

Hour 3

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys spent some time talking about the NFL Off Season with the Jets releasing 5 players to get younger and other NFL moves. Next the guys talked about Jose Calderon making $400,000 for signing and then getting released by the Warriors in a matter of 2 hours. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Listen to hour three here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/03/hour-37.mp3

