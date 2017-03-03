Fixing The World, One Problem At A Time – The Lo-Down – 3/3

March 3, 2017 3:13 PM
Hour 1

(Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about the Warriors loss to the Bulls last night for their second loss in a row.  They also debated if the Warriors can win a championship without Kevin Durant.  The guys then brought on The G-Man, Gary Gerould, to talk about his career as the Kings Play by Play man before his 2,500th game with the team this Sunday.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Hour 2

Tiger Woods walking off the 18th hole

In the second hour of the Lo-Down the guys start with “Three The Hard Way.” Next, the guys talked about an insensitive column in the Green Bay Press-Gazette suggesting that Adrian Peterson hit his child because his ancestors were slaves, and it’s a learned behavior.  The guys also talked about David Feherty’s comments about Tiger Woods being “suffocated” by the media during his golf career.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 3

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys spent some time talking about the NFL Off Season with the Jets releasing 5 players to get younger and other NFL moves.  Next the guys talked about Jose Calderon making $400,000 for signing and then getting released by the Warriors in a matter of 2 hours.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Listen to hour three here:

 

