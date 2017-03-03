Former Stockton Mayor Accused Of Embezzlement, Money Laundering

STOCKTON (CBS13) — We’re learning new information on the arrest warrant issued for former Stockton Mayor Anthony Silva; authorities served search warrants on Thursday at Silva’s home and at the Stockton Kids Club.

Silva is accused of misappropriation of public funds, embezzlement, grand theft and money laundering. All charges come with a “white-collar crime enhancement,” according to the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office.

Silva is on vacation in Colombia, and one of his attorneys tells CBS13 the ex-mayor is making plans to come back to the U.S. by Monday to answer to the charges against him.

“He’s making his trip short and is returning as soon as he can, he wants to face the charges head-on,” said Allen Sawyer, one of Silva’s attorneys.

Silva is again facing serious charges, this time related to the Stockton Kids Club he oversees.

“It absolutely came from left field, no one knew it or expected it,” Sawyer said.

Sawyer says the Stockton Kids Club is the target of the allegations against the former Stockton mayor, allegations that Silva embezzled money and misappropriated public funds to the club.

CBS13 tried to reach out to Silva Friday but haven’t heard back from him. Sawyer says Silva is not taking the accusations lightly.

“He feels anger and frustration; he’s given his life to the at-risk youth that are at the center of these allegations,” Sawyer added.

The San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office raided Silva’s home and the Stockton Kid’s Club Thursday, looking for financial documents. Sawyer says the charges against Silva are false.

“Anthony obviously would not have gone on a trip knowing he was about to be in a firestorm,” Sawyer said.

Silva has been the center of controversy over the the last few years.

In 2016, Silva was accused of giving alcohol to minors in Amador County and recording underage boys playing strip poker. Sawyer says the court dismissed charges related to the recording. There is a hearing on that case next week.

“The decisions that have been made in the pursuit of Anthony have not been normal and very heavy-handed. They started off serious and ended being a dog-barking case,” Sawyer added.

Sawyer says he’s confident the new charges will be downgraded or dropped. He says the challenge now is to to get the DA to set a court date once Silva makes it back to the U.S.

“We are hearing crickets,” Sawyer said.

CBS 13 reached out to the San Joaquin County DA’s Office Friday afternoon, which says it has been in contact with Sawyer.