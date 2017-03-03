HOUR 1:
In the first hour Dave, Kayte and Nate talk about The Warriors breaking their streak and losing 2 games in a row for the first time since 2015. New guidelines for NBA referees and John Lynch being fine with Kaepernick opting out.
HOUR 2:
The second hour kicks off with why Adam Wainwright is rad! Then get the scoop from Chris Landry at the NFL Combine. All that and more on The Drive!
HOUR 3:
The third hour starts with Sam Amick giving us all the insights on the Kevin Durant injury, The Warriors troubles ahead, and the future of The Kings.
