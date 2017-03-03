We’re Going Streaking; The Drive – 3/3/17

March 3, 2017 9:36 AM
HOUR 1:

SANTA CLARA, CA - FEBRUARY 9: General Manager John Lynch of the San Francisco 49ers addresses the media during a press conference at Levi Stadium on February 9, 2017 in Santa Clara, California. The 49ers press conference was setup to introducing the new general manager, John Lynch, and the teams new head coach, Kyle Shanahan.

(Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)

In the first hour Dave, Kayte and Nate talk about The Warriors breaking their streak and losing 2 games in a row for the first time since 2015. New guidelines for NBA referees and John Lynch being fine with Kaepernick opting out.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

 

HOUR 2:

(Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

(Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

The second hour kicks off with why Adam Wainwright is rad! Then get the scoop from Chris Landry at the NFL Combine. All that and more on The Drive!

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

Listen to the Chris Landry interview here:

 

HOUR 3:

SACRAMENTO, CA - OCTOBER 31: A shot of the Sacramento Kings logo center court prior to the game between the Portland Trail Blazers and Sacramento Kings on October 31, 2014 at Sleep Train Arena in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2014 NBAE (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

(Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

The third hour starts with Sam Amick giving us all the insights on the Kevin Durant injury, The Warriors troubles ahead, and the future of The Kings.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

Listen to the Sam Amick interview here:

 

 

 

