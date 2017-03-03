Woman And Her Fiancé Accused Of Killing Modesto Toddler

March 3, 2017 11:43 AM
Filed Under: Arrest, Modesto, murder, toddler

MODESTO (CBS13) – Police have arrested a Modesto woman and her fiancé on suspicion of murdering her son.

On Wednesday, 911 dispatchers received an emergency call that a child had stopped breathing. Emergency responders arrived at a residence in the 300 block of Standiford Avenue and started life-saving procedures on a 3-year-old Gilbert Escamilla. He was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition and then flown by helicopter to Madera Children’s Hospital.

Gilbert was later pronounced dead.

After learning of the child’s injuries, detectives launched an investigation at Gilbert’s home.

As a result of the investigation, they arrested Gilbert’s mother, 24-year-old Connie Escamilla, on a murder charge. They also arrested Connie’s fiancé, 20-year-old Kylie Beasley, on murder and torture charges.

Connie’s other child, a 7-year-old girl, was placed in the custody of Child Protective Services.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tipsters may also text information to Crime Stoppers at 274637. Just type “TIP704” along with your message.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch