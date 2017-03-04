Arrests Made In San Jose “Geisha Doll” Robberies

March 4, 2017 11:40 AM
Filed Under: Arrest, DOLLS, Juveniles, robberies, San Jose

AN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — San Jose police have arrested three teenagers they suspect of being the so-called “Geisha Doll” crew that robbed more than a dozen minimarts and gas stations.

The San Jose Mercury News reports Friday that two 17-year-old boys and a 16-year-old were taken into custody earlier this year.

Their names aren’t being released because they are minors.

Police believe they are responsible for at least a dozen holdups in San Jose and Milpitas since October. In some cases, the robbers donned distinctive “geisha doll”-style masks.

Police say store clerks were threatened with a gun or knife and some were pistol-whipped.

