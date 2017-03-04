Man Shot In The Chest In Antelope

NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) – Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies are near the intersection of Watt Avenue and Airbase Drive, where a man reportedly got out of his car and asked pedestrians for assistance after being shot in the chest this evening.
The man told sheriff’s deputies he had been shot in the Antelope area, then got in his car and drove to the aforementioned intersection, where he sought help.
He has since been transported to the hospital. There is no word on his condition.
Officers say the incident occurred around 9:05 p.m. and have no information on possible suspects.
CBS13 has crews en route and will share further details as they become available.