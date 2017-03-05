Dog Saved From Drowning In Riverside To Be Up For Adoption

March 5, 2017 9:17 AM
Filed Under: ANIMAL ADOPTION, dog, rescue dogs

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — An animal rescuer, a tire shop and a construction worker saved a Chihuahua from a flooded storm channel in Riverside.

Riverside County Animal Services says Cali Touch Motorsports reported the dog had fallen into a steep wash Feb. 27.

An arriving officer found the Chihuahua trapped on an island of debris.

Animal Services says the officer attempted a rescue with a cat carrier and a rope, but the plan startled the Chihuahua and she plunged into the fast-moving water.

Tire shop workers put a ladder in the water, and dog was able to get on before falling off. The crew grabbed a bigger ladder and a construction worker climbed down and used a rope to secure the exhausted pup.

The dog was treated for hypothermia and is being put up for adoption.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia