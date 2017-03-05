Former Stockton Mayor Anthony Silva Arrested In San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS13) — Former Stockton mayor Anthony Silva has been arrested at San Francisco International Airport, his attorney Mark Reichel tells CBS13.
FBI agents took Silva into custody shortly after his he deboarded a plan from South America around 3p.m, according to Reichel. He is being tranported to San Joaquin County, where a warrant for his arrest was served on Wednesday, March 1.
San Joaquin County District Attorney’s office executed two search warrants at his home and at the offices of an organization he runs in the area earlier this week.
The embattled former mayor faces charges of misappropriation of public funds, embezzlement, grand theft, and money laundering — all felonies. There’s also “white collar crime enhancement” for showing a pattern of similar crimes, according to court documents. The enhancement can greatly increase the length of sentence.
CBS13 will have further detail on this story as they become available.
One Comment
Your headline is misleading. He wasn’t arrested in San Francisco. He was arrested at San Francisco International Airport, which is on unincorporated land in San Mateo county near San Bruno. If you’re going to report news, at least have ALL your facts straight.