Man fatally Stabbed On Los Angeles Metro Platform

March 5, 2017 7:35 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles authorities say a man was fatally stabbed on a platform of the Metro Purple Line subway in the Koreatown neighborhood and that a suspect has been detained.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says deputies were called to the station on Wilshire Boulevard Sunday afternoon. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A suspect was arrested in the area a short time later.

KCBS reports train service between the Wilshire/Western and Wilshire/Vermont stations was shut down due to the police activity. Buses shuttled riders out of the two stations.

A motive in the killing is under investigation.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia