AP Source: 49ers To Release Wide Receiver Torrey Smith

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) – A person with direct knowledge of the decision says the San Francisco 49ers will release wide receiver Torrey Smith.
The veteran wideout hinted at the move through a series of posts on his verified Twitter account Monday, then the person close to the situation confirmed the team’s intentions, on condition of anonymity because the 49ers hadn’t formally announced a decision to part ways with Smith.
In March 2015, Smith received a five-year contract worth $22 million in guaranteed money. It could have been worth as much as $40 million.
The 28-year-old Smith had 20 receptions for 267 yards and three touchdowns last season for San Francisco (2-14), which recently hired general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan.
Smith wrote on Twitter: “What is next?” … “Stay ready!” and “Don’t be surprised when I’m back on track next year…….”
UPDATE: Torrey Smith posted on his Instagram account confirming the news.
I would like to say thank you to the @49ers for allowing me to wear red and gold for the last 2 seasons. It didn't go the way we wanted it to but I'm thankful for the relationships I was able to build. I had a great time in the locker room with my teammates and equipment staff. I'd like to apologize to the fans because you didn't get to see me at my best. Regardless of what other may think, I believe the 49ers organization is first class and is heading in the right direction. I would like to say thanks to my man Dan...Bob..and all of the PR staff for showing love to my family. Furgie, the training staff and doctors for taking care of me. The community relations team is arguably the best in the country! I appreciate you all for allowing us to be a part of it and I will continue to support any way I can...it's a million other folks I need to thank...from Hannah to Joanne..T Lloyd and Lil Kym...but I don't have enough time. Jed keep up the great work I know how important it is to you to succeed. All the best to my boys and the new regime. One final shoutout to the janitors and the chef's y'all were always great to me. Good luck next year. Stay Blessed!!!
