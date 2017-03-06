AP Source: 49ers To Release Wide Receiver Torrey Smith

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) – A person with direct knowledge of the decision says the San Francisco 49ers will release wide receiver Torrey Smith.

The veteran wideout hinted at the move through a series of posts on his verified Twitter account Monday, then the person close to the situation confirmed the team’s intentions, on condition of anonymity because the 49ers hadn’t formally announced a decision to part ways with Smith.

In March 2015, Smith received a five-year contract worth $22 million in guaranteed money. It could have been worth as much as $40 million.

The 28-year-old Smith had 20 receptions for 267 yards and three touchdowns last season for San Francisco (2-14), which recently hired general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan.

Smith wrote on Twitter: “What is next?” … “Stay ready!” and “Don’t be surprised when I’m back on track next year…….”

UPDATE: Torrey Smith posted on his Instagram account confirming the news.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.