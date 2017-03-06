VOTE: Do you plan to participate in "A day without a woman" protest?
WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Real-time traffic conditions

AP Source: Raiders Find New Financing For Las Vegas Stadium

March 6, 2017 3:29 PM
Filed Under: Las Vegas, Oakland, Oakland Raiders, raiders

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) – The Oakland Raiders have told the NFL they have found a new partner to finance their proposed stadium in Las Vegas: Bank of America.

A person familiar with the Raiders’ plans said Monday the team presented the new proposal with financing backed by Bank of America to the NFL’s stadium and finance committees. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the plan was not made public.

The Raiders had been seeking a new partner for the proposed $1.9 billion, 65,000-seat domed stadium after casino magnate Sheldon Adelson withdrew a $650 million pledge last month.

The state of Nevada has committed $750 million to the project, while the Raiders and NFL would pay the remaining $500 million if three-quarters of the league’s owners approve a move. A vote could come at the owners meetings later this month.

___

AP Pro Football Writer Barry Wilner in New York contributed to this report

___

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL

 

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia