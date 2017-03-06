CHP Finds Calves Crammed Into Back Of Honda Civic

BANNING (CBS13) — The California Highway Patrol is looking for a driver who they say was driving with two calves in a sedan.
The CHP responded to reports of a cow trying to climb out of the trunk of a parked car in Banning on Saturday morning. When they arrived, they found one calf trying to escape the open trunk of a Honda Civic, while another was wedged into the backseat. Both had their hooves tied.
The CHP is looking into whether or not the cows were stolen.
The vehicle they were found in is registered to an address in Tulare County, more than 250 miles away. The vehicle has not been reported stolen.
The officers were able to get the calves out of the vehicle safely.