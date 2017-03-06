WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Real-time traffic conditions

CHP Finds Calves Crammed Into Back Of Honda Civic

March 6, 2017 5:17 PM

BANNING (CBS13) — The California Highway Patrol is looking for a driver who they say was driving with two calves in a sedan.

The CHP responded to reports of a cow trying to climb out of the trunk of a parked car in Banning on Saturday morning. When they arrived, they found one calf trying to escape the open trunk of a Honda Civic, while another was wedged into the backseat. Both had their hooves tied.

The CHP is looking into whether or not the cows were stolen.

The vehicle they were found in is registered to an address in Tulare County, more than 250 miles away. The vehicle has not been reported stolen.

17156063 1821754421400167 8255280011961897526 n CHP Finds Calves Crammed Into Back Of Honda Civic

Credit: CHP San Gorgonio Pass

The officers were able to get the calves out of the vehicle safely.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia