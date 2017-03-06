WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Real-time traffic conditions

Jury Deadlocks On Worst Charge Against Man Accused Of Running Over CHP Officer

March 6, 2017 4:50 PM

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A mistrial has been declared in one of the counts against a man accused of running over a California Highway Patrol officer.

The jury deadlocked on whether Austin Scott was guilty of the attempted murder of officer Michael Ericson. The decision had to be unanimous for the charge to stick.

Scott was found guilty on the other counts he faced, including vehicle theft, evading an officer and assault with a deadly weapon.

Scott was accused of intentionally running over Ericson while trying to steal a truck from the Across The Top Project on Interstate 80 on April 7. Scott was arrested in the truck in Fairfield later that day.

Ericson underwent multiple surgeries and still is in the recovery process from his injuries.

