Hour 1
In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about yesterday's Kings game where they lost 110-109 in overtime against the Utah Jazz. The guys also talked about Michael Jordan's strange speech at North Carolina. They ended the hour talking about the crazy end to the Celtics Suns game last night and some more NBA.
Hour 2
In the second hour of the show Ken gave an update on his bag that was stolen from his car last week, and it had the feeling of a horror film. Next, the guys talked about Mark Cuban's comments about Russell Westbrook. This led to a debate if Westbrook should be considered an MVP candidate.
Hour 3
In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about how the Point Guard position has changed in the NBA. The guys also talked about the update with the Raiders looking for financing in Las Vegas and taking another step closer to leaving Las Vegas. The guys finished the show talking about the 2 minute report in the Kings game.
