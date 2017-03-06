VOTE: Do you plan to participate in "A day without a woman" protest?
Let’s Make It Happen. Let’s Keep Moving Forward: The Lo-Down – 3/6

March 6, 2017 3:22 PM
Hour 1

gettyimages 648090854 1 Lets Make It Happen. Lets Keep Moving Forward: The Lo Down 3/6

(Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about yesterday’s Kings game where they lost 110-109 in overtime against the Utah Jazz.  The guys also talked about Michael Jordan’s strange speech at North Carolina.  They ended the hour talking about the crazy end to the Celtics Suns game last night and some more NBA.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Listen to hour one here:

Hour 2

gettyimages 534065398 Lets Make It Happen. Lets Keep Moving Forward: The Lo Down 3/6

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

In the second hour of the show Ken gave an update on his bag that was stolen from his car last week, and it had the feeling of a horror film. Next, the guys talked about Mark Cuban’s comments about Russell Westbrook. This led to a debate if Westbrook should be considered an MVP candidate.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Listen to hour two here:

Hour 3

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 28: Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis walks past fans holding Raiders signs as he arrives at a Southern Nevada Tourism Infrastructure Committee meeting at UNLV on April 28, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Davis told the committee he is willing to spend USD 500 million as part of a deal to move the team to Las Vegas if a proposed USD 1.3 billion, 65,000-seat domed stadium is built by casino magnate Sheldon Adelson's Las Vegas Sands Corp. and real estate agency Majestic Realty, possibly on a vacant 42-acre lot a few blocks east of the Las Vegas Strip recently purchased by UNLV.

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about how the Point Guard position has changed in the NBA.  The guys also talked about the update with the Raiders looking for financing in Las Vegas and taking another step closer to leaving Las Vegas.  The guys finished the show talking about the 2 minute report in the Kings game.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Listen to hour three here:

 

You can subscribe to The Lo-Down Podcast HERE

More from The Lo-Down With Damien Barling, Jason Ross and Ken Rudulph
