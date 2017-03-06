WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Real-time traffic conditions

Sacramento Sheriff Searching For Missing Autistic Boy

March 6, 2017 9:11 PM

NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) —The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a missing autistic boy.

Nathaniel Lasater, 11, was last seen at his home at around 4 p.m. on Monday on San Marcos Way in North Highlands.

Lasater has been known to hitchhike and has no fear of strangers. He’s been found as far away as Modesto. The boy knows his home address and phone number to call for help if needed.

He’s described as white male, standing five feet tall, weighing 100 pounds with brown eyes. He was last seen in a gray sweater with an LBL logo on the front wearing blue jeans.

