HOUR 1:
In the first hour to start the Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk about The Kings heartbreaking overtime loss to the Utah Jazz. Draymond Greens complaing, and the legendary G-Man Gary Gerould calling his 2500th Kings game.
HOUR 2:
In hour 2 Dave and Nate talk Michael Jordan not being a construction expert. Arian Foster trying to book a fight with a wolf, and cows running wild.
HOUR 3:
Dave and Nate kick off the final hour talking with the one and only Gary Gerould. They talk his 2500th Kings game, and his favorite moments from the previous 2,499 games. They finish up the day talking with Denver Nuggets TV Color Commentator Scott Hastings. All that and more on The Drive!
