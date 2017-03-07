VOTE: What do you think about legalizing rolling stops for cyclists?
Bench Warrant Requested For Ty Lawson

March 7, 2017 2:01 PM
Filed Under: Sacramento, Sacramento Kings, Ty Lawson

According to TMZ Sports, Sacramento Kings point guard Ty Lawson has a warrant on his hands.

Reports say that Lawson violated his probation following a 2015 DUI case in Denver. The Denver Probation Dept. has filed a complaint that seeks to revoke his probation citing a potential violation.

Officials involved have yet to confirm what the violation was, but tell TMZ a bench warrant for Lawson has been requested.

His probation was set to end on March 22 and included monitored sobriety, 48 hours of community service, 52 hours of therapy and no marijuana use.

