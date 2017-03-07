Businesses Planning For A Day Without A Woman

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Hundreds of thousands of women across the country first marched, now they will strike.

The organizers of the Women’s March on Washington are finalizing plans for the A Day Without a Woman strike happening on Wednesday.

“The hope is that our government will take notice, that they will realize we are not just marchers but can have major impact,” said Tracie Stafford, one of the Sacramento women’s march organizers.

On social media, the strike planners ask women to participate by taking the day off work, by not shopping or spending money, and by wearing red in solidarity.

“I do not plan on spending any money on that day; no restaurants, no grocery stores,” said Joyce Faidley.

The purpose is not only to protest the current administration but to shed a spotlight on how integral women are to the world economy.

“If we can show the economic impact on our dollars, then hopefully we will have a much stronger voice when decisions are made that impact us,” said Stafford.

Some female-owned businesses like the Brick House Art Gallery in Oak Park are closing their doors on Wednesday.

“It’s a way for us to show how we honor the direction of this movement that’s taking off,” said Barbara Range, co-owner of the gallery.

The popular Tres Hermanas Mexican Restaurant owner in Sacramento is also considering participating.

“Any statement is gonna send a message to the community, that our community would be severely impacted if our women stay home,” said Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva.

But for some women, there is fear they could get fired for not going to work.

Labor and employment law attorney Barbara Cotter says it’s risky. She says employees may not be protected.

“Employees concerned about the impact on their job should consider advance notice and discussions with their employer about attending the strike on Wednesday. Simply disappearing from work, puts your job at risk,” said Cotter.

The only exceptions with shopping are businesses owned by women or minorities. Companies can participate by closing for the day or letting female workers have the day off.

The California Legislative Women’s Caucus plan a rally on the west steps of the Capitol at noon on Wednesday and everyone’s encouraged to wear red.