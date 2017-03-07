DA: No Charges So Far For Man Arrested After Woman Found Dead In Davis

DAVIS (CBS13) – A man arrested after a woman was found dead at a Davis apartment will not be facing charges, the district attorney’s office said on Tuesday.
The Yolo County District Attorney’s Office says they are continuing to investigate the case of 37-year-old Crystal Marie Apodaca’s death. Charges may be filed later after they finish their review, the DA’s office says.
Apodaca was found dead in a Pacifico Cooperative apartment on Drew Circle last week. One man, 52-year-old Johnathan Johnson, was taken into custody.
Police said Johnson knew the victim. According to a report in the Davis Enterprise, Johnson was dating Apodaca. He said they were using meth just before Apodaca had an apparent overdose and died.
Johnson, while not facing charges at this time, remains on two grants of mandatory supervision, the DA’s office says.