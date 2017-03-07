Do You Care; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie 3/7

Hour 1

Longtime TNT NBA analyst David Aldridge joined Grant and Doug in hour 1 to discuss the latest news around the National Basketball Association. Hear David discuss the 60 seconds of Andrew Bogut’s Cavs career, how that may effect the eastern conference moving forward, how the Utah Jazz look dangerous heading down the stretch and how the Kings can turn around the future of the organization.

Hour 2

NBA.Com and NBA TV analyst/reporter, Scott Howard-Cooper joined Doug and Grant to discuss his recent trip over to Afghanistan for the NBA USO trip. Listen as Scott tells the story of how much respect he has garnered for the troops over in the Middle East, how he felt walking around the different military bases and something he will never forget based on his experience.

Hour 3

Former NFL WR and current NFL Network Analyst Nate Burleson joined Doug and Grant in hour 3 to discuss all the free agent movement so far in the NFL, who he thinks Tony Romo will play for next year, why the NFL Combine matters as a player and organization. All that and more on The Grant Napear Show featuring Doug Christie.

Hour 4

Do you care about the World Baseball Classic? How about Tennis, The Davis Cup? Does the USA care about non Olympic world sports as a whole? Listen as Doug and Grant break down why it seems America doesn’t get excited about world sports not originated in the US.