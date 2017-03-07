VOTE: What do you think about legalizing rolling stops for cyclists?

Do You Care; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie 3/7

March 7, 2017 7:03 PM
Filed Under: Andrew Bogut, David Aldridge, Nate Burleson, NBA, Oakland Radiers, Sacramento Kings, Scott Howard-Cooper

Hour 1

gettyimages 648897756 Do You Care; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie 3/7

(GEORGE FREY/AFP/Getty Images)

Longtime TNT NBA analyst David Aldridge joined Grant and Doug in hour 1 to discuss the latest news around the National Basketball Association. Hear David discuss the 60 seconds of Andrew Bogut’s Cavs career, how that may effect the eastern conference moving forward, how the Utah Jazz look dangerous heading down the stretch and how the Kings can turn around the future of the organization.

Listen to hour one here:  

Hour 2

gettyimages 110171857 Do You Care; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie 3/7

(Photo credit should read ADEK BERRY/AFP/Getty Images)

NBA.Com and NBA TV analyst/reporter, Scott Howard-Cooper joined Doug and Grant to discuss his recent trip over to Afghanistan for the NBA USO trip. Listen as Scott tells the story of how much respect he has garnered for the troops over in the Middle East, how he felt walking around the different military bases and something he will never forget based on his experience.

Listen to hour two here: 

Hour 3

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 04: Wide receiver John Ross of Washington runs the 40-yard dash in an unofficial record time of 4.22 seconds during day four of the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 4, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

(Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Former NFL WR and current NFL Network Analyst Nate Burleson joined Doug and Grant in hour 3 to discuss all the free agent movement so far in the NFL, who he thinks Tony Romo will play for next year, why the NFL Combine matters as a player and organization. All that and more on The Grant Napear Show featuring Doug Christie.

 

Listen to hour three here: 

Hour 4

PHOENIX, AZ - MARCH 09: David Wright #5 of Team USA celebrates with teammate Eric Hosmer #35 after defeating Team Italy 6 to 2 after the World Baseball Classic First Round Group D game against team Italy at Chase Field on March 9, 2013 in Phoenix, Arizona.

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Do you care about the World Baseball Classic? How about Tennis, The Davis Cup? Does the USA care about non Olympic world sports as a whole? Listen as Doug and Grant break down why it seems America doesn’t get excited about world sports not originated in the US.

Listen to hour four here: 

More from Grant Napear
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia