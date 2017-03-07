VOTE: What do you think about legalizing rolling stops for cyclists?
Fixing Our Slogans, One Slogan at a time: The Lo-Down – 3/7

March 7, 2017 3:44 PM

Hour 1

(TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talk about the NFL Off Season and some of the moves that teams might be making. The guys also talked about Kawhi Leonard’s huge game last night against the Rockets, and ask if he should be the MVP this year.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 2

(Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)

In the second hour of the show the guys start with “Three The Hard Way.” The guys debated how to make the NBA All-Star game better, and what the NBA could change to make the game a better experience for the fans. The guys talked about Katie Lou Samuelson going 10 for 10 from the 3 point line in UConn’s win against UCF.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 3

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about the Kings loss last night in Denver. They also talked if Tony Romo is going to stay in Dallas or if he’s going to a different team.  The guys also talked about the NFL owners will likely recommend the Raiders relocate to Las Vegas. At the end of the show the guys told everyone how they can eat like Tom Brady.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

