Guide To Sacramento’s 2017 St. Patrick’s Day Or Events

By Chris Millard In the greater Sacramento area, for St. Patrick’s Day, we drink and dance and run and even go to school. It’s all part of the way we do in Sacto. Read on and explore the fantastically eclectic we shake our shamrocks.

Sacramentonightlife.com Pub Crawl

District 30

1022 K St.

Sacramento, CA 95814

www.sacramentonightlife.com District 301022 K St.Sacramento, CA 95814 Date: Friday, March 17 and Saturday, March 18, 2017 Hey dude, you’re going to be at a pub anyways, right? Might as well get a little activity in, too. Sacramentonightlife.com presents the Official Saint Patrick’s Day PubCrawl in Sacramento. Starting at District 30, you’ll then surrender yourself to the rules of the crawl, and go on tour of Sac’s greatest pubs and bars. So, if you’re over 21, you’ll meet some good people who all have one thing in mind, having an Irish-style good time. Membership has its privileges, as you’ll enjoy group drink specials, like $2 Beers, $3 Well Drinks and $4 Shots. And if you can’t make it on Friday (or you’re just a glutton for punishment) you can make it on Saturday.

Mixology: All Things Irish

The Culinary Institute of America at Copia

500 1st St.

Napa, CA 94559

www.eventbrite.com/d/ca–sacramento/st-patrick-day The Culinary Institute of America at Copia500 1st St.Napa, CA 94559 Date: Friday, March 17, 2017 at 6 p.m. Now, if you don’t want to actually head to the pubs, just head up to The Culinary Institute of America at Copia, and learn something. The pros at CIA will teach you all about your favorite Irish drinks, and even how to mix them just right. Learn about lagers, ciders, whiskeys, creams, stouts and even unique teas that can be mixed into your libations. Have yourself a few taste tester swills, and brighten your “educational experience.” Join the class on Friday, March 17, 2017 at 6 to 7:15 p.m.. Cost is $30.

Dervish and Le Vent du Nord

Mondavi Center – Jackson Hall

501 Alumni Lane

Davis, CA 95616

www.mondaviarts.org/event/2016-17/dervish-and-le-vent-du-nord Mondavi Center – Jackson Hall501 Alumni LaneDavis, CA 95616 Head out to University of California, Davis campus and see Cathy Jordan and a virtuosic cast of musicians as they trace Irish musical history. Dervish has shared the stage with some of pop musics finest names (James Brown, R.E.M., Beck, and more), and Le Vent du Nord are among the finest folk musicians Quebec has to offer. Admission is $25 and up with discounts being available for students, youth, and active military. Related: Guide To The Best St. Patrick’s Day Celebrations In The World

Shamrockin’

Raley Field

400 Ballpark Drive

West Sacramento, CA 95691

www.shamrocknhalf.com Raley Field400 Ballpark DriveWest Sacramento, CA 95691 Sponsored by the Triumph Cancer Foundation, the race is available in all shapes and sizes: Half marathon, 5k, 10k and Kids. Don your leprechaun top hats, and greenest threads (You’ll feel out of place if you don’t), and run for a very important cause. The run will span two days: March 11, 2017 at 8 a.m. and March 12, 2017 at 7:45 a.m.