Guide To Sacramento’s 2017 St. Patrick’s Day Or Events

March 7, 2017 9:00 AM
Filed Under: Best Of, chris millard, Eat See Play, See, St. Patrick's Day
By Chris Millard

In the greater Sacramento area, for St. Patrick’s Day, we drink and dance and run and even go to school. It’s all part of the way we do in Sacto. Read on and explore the fantastically eclectic we shake our shamrocks.

Sacramentonightlife.com Pub Crawl
District 30
1022 K St.
Sacramento, CA 95814
www.sacramentonightlife.com

Date: Friday, March 17 and Saturday, March 18, 2017

Hey dude, you’re going to be at a pub anyways, right? Might as well get a little activity in, too. Sacramentonightlife.com presents the Official Saint Patrick’s Day PubCrawl in Sacramento. Starting at District 30, you’ll then surrender yourself to the rules of the crawl, and go on tour of Sac’s greatest pubs and bars. So, if you’re over 21, you’ll meet some good people who all have one thing in mind, having an Irish-style good time. Membership has its privileges, as you’ll enjoy group drink specials, like $2 Beers, $3 Well Drinks and $4 Shots. And if you can’t make it on Friday (or you’re just a glutton for punishment) you can make it on Saturday.

Mixology: All Things Irish
The Culinary Institute of America at Copia
500 1st St.
Napa, CA 94559
www.eventbrite.com/d/ca–sacramento/st-patrick-day

Date: Friday, March 17, 2017 at 6 p.m.

Now, if you don’t want to actually head to the pubs, just head up to The Culinary Institute of America at Copia, and learn something. The pros at CIA will teach you all about your favorite Irish drinks, and even how to mix them just right. Learn about lagers, ciders, whiskeys, creams, stouts and even unique teas that can be mixed into your libations. Have yourself a few taste tester swills, and brighten your “educational experience.” Join the class on Friday, March 17, 2017 at 6 to 7:15 p.m.. Cost is $30.

Dervish and Le Vent du Nord
Mondavi Center – Jackson Hall
501 Alumni Lane
Davis, CA 95616
www.mondaviarts.org/event/2016-17/dervish-and-le-vent-du-nord

Head out to University of California, Davis campus and see Cathy Jordan and a virtuosic cast of musicians as they trace Irish musical history. Dervish has shared the stage with some of pop musics finest names (James Brown, R.E.M., Beck, and more), and Le Vent du Nord are among the finest folk musicians Quebec has to offer. Admission is $25 and up with discounts being available for students, youth, and active military.

Related: Guide To The Best St. Patrick’s Day Celebrations In The World

Shamrockin’
Raley Field
400 Ballpark Drive
West Sacramento, CA 95691
www.shamrocknhalf.com

Sponsored by the Triumph Cancer Foundation, the race is available in all shapes and sizes: Half marathon, 5k, 10k and Kids. Don your leprechaun top hats, and greenest threads (You’ll feel out of place if you don’t), and run for a very important cause. The run will span two days: March 11, 2017 at 8 a.m. and March 12, 2017 at 7:45 a.m.

An Irish Hooley
The Harris Center
10 College Parkway
Folsom, CA 95630
(916) 608-6888
www.harriscenter.net

Irish dancer, Connor Reider, and music from The Voice Squad, invite you to the Harris Center for a trip through Irish tradition. And it comes at thee perfect time, as you can wind down from all the hectic weekend activities. Take in am evening of gorgeous Irish song and dance, from some gorgeous Irish lasses! Sunday, March 19, 2017 at 7 p.m. with pricing set at $19-$34, with premium tickets at $39, students with ID are $12. Visit the Harris Center’s official site for more.

Related: Best Places For St. Patrick’s Day Attire In Sacramento

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia