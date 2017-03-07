Marysville Residents Upset Violent Sexual Predator Is Moving In

MARYSVILLE (CBS13) — People who live in a Marysville neighborhood are bracing for Register sex offender’s arrival.

Eldridge Chaney, Jr. has no ties to Yuba County, but a judge says it will be his new home anyway.

Flyers left on front doors all across this Marysville neighborhood are warning Chaney is moving in by the end of March.

“I didn’t realize he was going to be here at the end of the month,” Kathy Messick said. “It’s kinda scary.”

No one will live closer to the freed convicted rapist and registered sex offender, than Kathy Messick. She lives next door.

“I’m gonna be on guard at all times,” Messick said.

Giant signs with Chaney’s name and his new address now stand along the main highway near the Yuba county home where a judge from Monterey ruled he can move.

Chaney successfully petitioned for release from Coalinga State Hospital where he’s received treatment for two decades after being declared a sexually violent predator.

He’s been convicted of rape, sexual assault and assault to commit rape in crimes committed in Monterey County in the ’70s and ’80s.

The State Department of Hospitals recommended the Marysville home for Chaney because nonhousing could be found in Monterey.

The Yuba County DA and Sheriff have set up a community meeting for concerned neighbors who have questions.

The meeting is set for Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at 915 8th St. in Marysville.