NFL Network: Adrian Peterson Interested In Raiders, Seahawks

March 7, 2017 3:25 PM
Filed Under: Adrian Peterson, Free Agency, NFL, Oakland Raiders, raiders, Seahawks, Seattle Seahawks

According to NFL Network’s Stacey Dales, free agent running back Adrian Peterson has found both the Oakland Raiders and Seattle Seahawks as “desirable landing spots.”

Since the Vikings declined Peterson’s’ option for 2017 on February 28th, the Raiders have been one of the teams that have constantly linked to the seven time pro-bowler.

Peterson only played three games last season due to a torn meniscus but in 2015, had 327 carries for 1,485 yards and 11 touchdowns.

The Raiders last year finished sixth in the NFL last season in rushing yards per game averaging 120.1 yards but have a void to fill at running back with the impending free agency of Latavius Murray.

 

