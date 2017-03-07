Nike Takes Shot At Adidas Via Twitter

When Adidas announced they will give an island to whoever breaks Chris Johnson’s 40 yard dash time, the question was if anybody would actually accomplish the feat.
Washington’s John Ross answered that question by beating the record with a 4.22 second run of the famous NFL combine test. The issue was, he was never qualified to win the island because he wore Nike cleats instead of Adidas.
The fine print to the contest stated that in order to win the island, the runner who breaks the record must be wearing Adidas cleats.
While Ross missed out on the island, he was able to secure a shoe deal with Nike.
Nike announced this news in a subtweet towards Adidas:
On an island all by yourself.
Record. Broken. ⏱💨
Welcome to the family, @WatchJRoss twitter.com/watchjross/sta…—
Nike Football (@usnikefootball) March 04, 2017
Adidas lost on both the field and Twitter.