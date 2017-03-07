VOTE: What do you think about legalizing rolling stops for cyclists?
Nike Takes Shot At Adidas Via Twitter

March 7, 2017 4:49 PM
Filed Under: adidas, John Ross, NFL Combine, nike, Twitter

When Adidas announced they will give an island to whoever breaks Chris Johnson’s 40 yard dash time, the question was if anybody would actually accomplish the feat.

Washington’s John Ross answered that question by beating the record with a 4.22 second run of the famous NFL combine test. The issue was, he was never qualified to win the island because he wore Nike cleats instead of Adidas.

The fine print to the contest stated that in order to win the island, the runner who breaks the record must be wearing Adidas cleats.

While Ross missed out on the island, he was able to secure a shoe deal with Nike.

Nike announced this news in a subtweet towards Adidas:

Adidas lost on both the field and Twitter.

