Sacramento Schools Promoting Image As Immigration Safe Haven

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento City Unified School District has a safe haven policy to protect its undocumented students.

Several forums and seminars are planned to help educate the community if they are confronted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. It’s also geared toward creating a safe space for students to learn and their families to help support their studies.

One of those students, 15-year-old Felix, has some poignant words for President Donald Trump and his immigration plan.

“I want him to know that he is scaring children, and I don’t think that’s fair,” he said.

Fair or not, it’s the situation at hand for immigrant communities, documented or not. Felix was born in the United States after his family came to the country in hopes of creating a better life and educational opportunities.

Now he and his fellow classmates are carrying cards with their textbooks that include information on immigration policies and immigrant rights.

It’s a hands-on civics lesson being taught throughout the district. Of the district’s 43,000 students, it estimates one in five will be directly or indirectly affected by the current deportation enforcement policies.

“Stories in the news about parents who will be deported have sent a shockwave of fear throughout our district,” said Jessie Ryan.

The district has already pledged not to cooperate with federal immigration authorities, creating a safe haven, but the district is going a step further and leading the charge to educate and prepare the community.

“I look around the room and I see the students and all they should be worried about is going to school, getting good grades and going to prom, not being deported,” said Assemblyman Jim Cooper.

The district will be handing out pledge cards, hanging save haven banners and holding information seminars for the community.