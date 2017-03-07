Sacramento State Settles On Golden 1 Center For Grad Ceremonies

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Students at Sacramento State finally have a place for their graduation ceremonies coming up in May.
The Spring Commencement will be held at the Golden 1 Center on May 19 and 20, the college announced Tuesday. The move comes after some time of uncertainty for students who didn’t know where the commencement ceremonies would take place, forcing them to withhold sending out invites.
Sacramento State had been holding its grad ceremonies at Sleep Train Arena. In recent semesters, students have been reporting that their families could not find seating at the venue – forcing loved ones to miss out.
For the Spring 2017 graduation, Sacramento State will now be giving out tickets to graduates’ families. Up to nine tickets can be claimed by students.
The university says this year’s class has more than 5,300 students eligible to participate in the ceremonies, their most ever for Spring Commencement.