World Baseball Classic: 3 Alternate Logos Team USA Should Consider

March 7, 2017 11:20 AM
Filed Under: Baseball, design, Hat logos, Team USA, WBC, World baseball Classic

by Russell Preston, Sports 1140 KHTK

Springtime is near, which means the World Baseball Classic is heating up. Lawns are being mowed, dirt is being leveled and the great game of baseball is here once again.

Sixteen countries will be sending their best ballplayers onto the field in hopes of winning the coveted WBC title, but one overlooked part of the tournament is the logos/cap design of each team. Since it’s origins in 2006, no WBC team has rebranded themselves with a new logo or hat. This is a problem.

Logos should be fresh, exciting and reflective of the team wearing them. A lot can change in 11 years and so should the logo, dagnabbit.

Team USA’s logo, if I dare say, is garbage. We, as a nation, can do better. Just look at it:

usa World Baseball Classic: 3 Alternate Logos Team USA Should Consider

See what I mean? What even is that? The year 2006 called, it wants it’s trash back.

Now look at this one for team Mexico, or this one for the Dutch team. Heck, even this Dominican Republic hat is better.

So, just for fun, here are three other options for the Team USA cap logo, made by yours truly:

Option #1:

usa logos 01 World Baseball Classic: 3 Alternate Logos Team USA Should Considerusa logos 04 World Baseball Classic: 3 Alternate Logos Team USA Should Consider

I went with a classic, old Americana industrial type of look. It worked decades ago and it’ll still work today.

Thick bold lines, sharp corners and some red wings on the side – this looks like it could be a logo for a good ‘ol American railroad company. Or a baseball team.

Definitely a baseball team.

Option #2:

usa logos 02 World Baseball Classic: 3 Alternate Logos Team USA Should Considerusa logos 05 World Baseball Classic: 3 Alternate Logos Team USA Should Consider

This one is a little more basic. It looks like it could be a little league all-star team cap, if I’m being honest with myself.

I don’t know why I suggested this one. Moving on.

Option #3:

usa logos 03 World Baseball Classic: 3 Alternate Logos Team USA Should Considerusa logos 06 World Baseball Classic: 3 Alternate Logos Team USA Should Consider

This one has all the traits of a winner: clean, bold lettering, right angles and one solid color. If you look at some of the other designs, the best ones are the simplest (with an exception of team Italy, who is “supposedly” a fashion-centric country).

It’s legible, it stands out and it’s still patriotic without being busy with stars and stripes and all that jazz.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia