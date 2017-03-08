6 Women Sickened By Milk Spiked With Amphetamines

March 8, 2017 9:36 AM
Filed Under: San Diego

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (AP) — Six women at a San Diego County drug rehabilitation center have been sickened after drinking milk spiked with amphetamine.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports that officials with North County Serenity House in Escondido say the women started to feel ill Friday and all the women drank milk, leading center officials to test the milk for contamination.

Some of the sickened women submitted to drug tests that tested positive for amphetamine, but they denied willingly ingesting the drug.

None of the women required medical treatment.

Authorities have not named anyone as a suspect and no motive has been determined.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia